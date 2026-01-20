BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
WHERE'S THE F.A.C.E. ACT?! | 1-20-2026
Coach Dave LIVE
Coach Dave LIVECheckmark Icon
157 followers
40 views • 1 day ago

Show #2582


Show Notes:


LAN NWO Davos Action: https://thelibertyactionnetwork.com/prayers-against-davos-2026-spirit-of-hermes-dialogue/

Minnesota Secret Mission (10/24/2025) https://coachdavelive.tv/w/wDLGM12vyfGpeQCEfSQPfs

Cal Zastrow - What if Christians Just Showed Up: https://www.youtube.com/shorts/B3u2DmWziFA

Arrest Don Lemon: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6h57BDgNy4c&list=RDNS6h57BDgNy4c&start_radio=1

Lauren Handy FACE Violation: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CttkWfAhBpc

FACE Act: https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/18/248

Prolife Activists face 11 years: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tpZzmnzRg3I

KKK Act: https://x.com/bennyjohnson/status/2013283898935882195

What's Happening about Minnesota is Good Vs Evil: https://rumble.com/v74jo5m-whats-happening-in-minnesota-is-not-right-vs.-left-its-good-vs.-evil.html

2 Thessalonians 2: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=2%20thess%202&version=KJV

No good Democrat: https://www.facebook.com/reel/1866235474089717

'Emissary': https://webstersdictionary1828.com/Dictionary/Emissary

'Sanctuary': https://webstersdictionary1828.com/Dictionary/sanctuary

Proverbs 24:11-12 https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=prov%2024%3A11-12&version=KJV

Message from the 1940s: https://www.facebook.com/reel/908903184999348


Dave Daubenmire, a veteran 35 year high school football coach, was spurred to action when attacked and eventually sued by the ACLU in the late 1990’s for mixing prayer with his coaching. As a result of the experience, Coach heard the call to move out of coaching a high school team, to the job of coaching God’s team. PASS THE SALT was formed to encourage the Body of Christ to step into the cultural war. “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood…” PASS THE SALT is convinced that God has given the Body a window of opportunity to take our culture back.


Video Archive Site - https://CoachDaveLIVE.TV

Register for Events - https://coachdavelive.com/event

Support Coach's Ministry - https://coachdavelive.com/donate

Buy a Cross Hat or Shirt - https://coachdavelive.com/shop

Keywords
truthpass the saltcoach dave live
