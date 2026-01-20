WHERE'S THE F.A.C.E. ACT?! | 1-20-2026

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Show #2582
Show Notes:
LAN NWO Davos Action: https://thelibertyactionnetwork.com/prayers-against-davos-2026-spirit-of-hermes-dialogue/
Minnesota Secret Mission (10/24/2025) https://coachdavelive.tv/w/wDLGM12vyfGpeQCEfSQPfs
Cal Zastrow - What if Christians Just Showed Up: https://www.youtube.com/shorts/B3u2DmWziFA
Arrest Don Lemon: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6h57BDgNy4c&list=RDNS6h57BDgNy4c&start_radio=1
Lauren Handy FACE Violation: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CttkWfAhBpc
FACE Act: https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/18/248
Prolife Activists face 11 years: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tpZzmnzRg3I
KKK Act: https://x.com/bennyjohnson/status/2013283898935882195
What's Happening about Minnesota is Good Vs Evil: https://rumble.com/v74jo5m-whats-happening-in-minnesota-is-not-right-vs.-left-its-good-vs.-evil.html
2 Thessalonians 2: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=2%20thess%202&version=KJV
No good Democrat: https://www.facebook.com/reel/1866235474089717
'Emissary': https://webstersdictionary1828.com/Dictionary/Emissary
'Sanctuary': https://webstersdictionary1828.com/Dictionary/sanctuary
Proverbs 24:11-12 https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=prov%2024%3A11-12&version=KJV
Message from the 1940s: https://www.facebook.com/reel/908903184999348
Dave Daubenmire, a veteran 35 year high school football coach, was spurred to action when attacked and eventually sued by the ACLU in the late 1990’s for mixing prayer with his coaching. As a result of the experience, Coach heard the call to move out of coaching a high school team, to the job of coaching God’s team. PASS THE SALT was formed to encourage the Body of Christ to step into the cultural war. “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood…” PASS THE SALT is convinced that God has given the Body a window of opportunity to take our culture back.
Video Archive Site - https://CoachDaveLIVE.TV
Register for Events - https://coachdavelive.com/event
Support Coach's Ministry - https://coachdavelive.com/donate
Buy a Cross Hat or Shirt - https://coachdavelive.com/shop