Dr Philip Woodley returns to Chartridge Mission Church with a message of Sacrifice. Why did the symbolism of the cross change from one of shame to that of sacrifice? Interweaving heroic accounts of recipients of the George Cross and Victoria Cross alongside Christian Martyrs. Dr Woodley illustrates how God is drawing His people back to Himself.

Chartridge Mission Church began in 1844 and is still found in the village of Chartridge, just outside of Chesham in the beautiful Chiltern Hills of Buckinghamshire, England, UK.

Recorded Sunday, 28th August 2022.

Chartridge.UK

