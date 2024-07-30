© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Real Clear Politics is reporting that a US Secret Service counter sniper is demanding the firing of five high level supervisors. "This agency NEEDS to change, if not now, WHEN?" the counter sniper wrote to the agency's Uniformed Division, according to an email obtained by Susan Crabtree, RealClearPolitics' White House and National Political Correspondent. "The NEXT assassination attempt in 30 days? Because we all SHOULD expect another attempt to happen before November." Meanwhile, a shocking video was released on X showing that police officers surrounding the building used by the Trump assassin at least 2 minutes prior to the attempted assassination.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 07/30/2024
Watch this FULL show exclusively on Faith & Values
https://members.faithandvalues.com/posts/jul-30-2024-video-shows-police-were-at-assassination-building-two-minutes-before-shooting
Join the leading community for Conservative Christians!
https://www.FaithandValues.com
You can partner with us by visiting https://www.TruNews.com/donate, calling 1-800-576-2116, or by mail at PO Box 399 Vero Beach, FL 32961.
Get high-quality emergency preparedness food today from American Reserves!
https://www.AmericanReserves.com
Now is the time to protect your assets with physical gold & silver. Contact Genesis Gold Today!
It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. Now available in eBook and audio formats! Order Final Day from Amazon today!
https://www.amazon.com/Final-Day-Characteristics-Second-Coming/dp/0578260816/
Apple users, you can download the audio version on Apple Books!
https://books.apple.com/us/audiobook/final-day-10-characteristics-of-the-second-coming/id1687129858
Purchase the 4-part DVD set or start streaming Sacrificing Liberty today.
https://www.sacrificingliberty.com/watch
The Fauci Elf is a hilarious gift guaranteed to make your friends laugh! Order yours today!
https://tru.news/faucielf