BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Cinnamon Rolls (Buns). How to Make Delicious Cinnamon Rolls (Buns). @Indulovecooking
Indu Love Cooking
Indu Love Cooking
15 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
157 views • 8 months ago

Cinnamon Rolls (Buns). How to Make Delicious Cinnamon Rolls (Buns). @Indulovecooking

PREHEAT the oven for at least 20 minutes at 170C before baking, set the oven rack in the lower third of the oven


The dough:


300g bread flour (or all purpose flour) - 2 1/3 cup 

160g milk - 2/3 cup

1 egg (medium size, 55g)

30g sugar (2 tbsp)

1 tsp (4g) instant dry yeast

1/2 tsp salt

40g unsalted butter (room temp)


The filling:


80g brown sugar - 1/3 cup

1 tbsp ground cinnamon

a pinch of salt


Cream cheese frosting:


150g cream cheese (3/4 cup)

30g powdered sugar (3 tbsp)

2 - 3tbsp milk

1/2 tsp vanilla extract

cinnamon rolls,how to make cinnamon rolls,cinnamon rolls recipe,easy cinnamon rolls,homemade cinnamon rolls,cinnamon roll,homemade cinnamon rolls recipe,cinnamon buns,cinnabon cinnamon rolls,cinnamon roll recipe,cinnamon,best cinnamon rolls,diy cinnabon cinnamon rolls,how to make cinnabon cinnamon rolls,cinnabon,soft cinnamon rolls,make cinnamon rolls,how to make cinnamon rolls from scratch,at home cinnamon rolls,making cinnamon rolls

Keywords
cinnamoncinnamon rollshow to make cinnamon rollscinnamon rolls recipeeasy cinnamon rollshomemade cinnamon rollscinnamon rollhomemade cinnamon rolls recipecinnamon bunscinnabon cinnamon rollscinnamon roll recipebest cinnamon rollsdiy cinnabon cinnamon rollshow to make cinnabon cinnamon rollscinnabonsoft cinnamon rolls
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy