"Shut The F*ck Up" - Andy Stumpf GOES OFF on Sean Strickland Navy SEAL Viral Video
Patrick Bet-David and Vincent Oshana are joined by former Navy SEAL Andy Stumpf as they discuss Sean Strickland's viral video where he claims Navy SEALs can't handle his training regiment.
WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://bit.ly/3IoRZQG
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.