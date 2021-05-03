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3/05/2021 郭先生直播：历史上的3月5日 - 历史总是惊人的相似！
1919年3月5日德国一战战败、被迫签订凡尔赛条约；1935年3月5日希特勒撕毁条约，美、英、欧洲采取了绥靖政策，和今天中共、习王要在香港推出新选举法如出一辙
3/05/2021 Miles Guo: March 5th in History - History is always shockingly similar!
On March 5th, 1919, Germany had to enter into the Treaty of Versailles since it lost the WWI; On March 5th, 1935, Hitler breached the treaty and the U.S., UK, and European countries adopted the appeasement policy, which was exactly the same with today - where the CCP, Xi Jinping and Wang Qishan are pushing the new Hong Kong Election Law