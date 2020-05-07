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Flat-Earther Destroys Globe in Live Radio Interview
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289 views • May 07, 2020
Re-Mastered version of the ground-breaking interview where President of the International Flat Earth Research Society exposes and explains the globe hoax to Coast 2 Coast AM radio co-host
If you are new to the subject of our level motionless plane Earth, please visit the following sites for much more information:
http://www.EricDubay.com
http://www.AtlanteanConspiracy.com
http://www.IFERS.123.st
Big thanks to John Thor for the Re-Mastered Eric Dubay video:
https://www.youtube.com/user/johnthorjt
https://www.youtube.com/flateartheric
If you are new to the subject of our level motionless plane Earth, please visit the following sites for much more information:
http://www.EricDubay.com
http://www.AtlanteanConspiracy.com
http://www.IFERS.123.st
Big thanks to John Thor for the Re-Mastered Eric Dubay video:
https://www.youtube.com/user/johnthorjt
https://www.youtube.com/flateartheric
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