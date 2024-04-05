Create New Account
Sabbath inspirations: At the cross
Follower of Christ777
Published 13 hours ago

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.


Credits to the Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant church (Seventh-Day Christians church).


A very beautiful song of worship sung by the SSR choir to our King, Yeshua, Immanuel or Jesus Christ, our Great God and our Savior.


Facebook: www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/

Websites: www.ssremnant.org & www.sdcministries.org

Email: email pastor Craig at [email protected]


Keywords
fathergodholy spiritjesus christword of godyeshuason of godyahabbaelohimimmanuelgodheadfather godalpha and omegaspirit of truthancient of dayssabbath inspirationsfather of lightsthe almightyanother comforterat the crossfather of spiritsfaithful and true

