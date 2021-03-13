THE WORLD THAT IS BEING CREATED IS NOT FOR REAL HUMANS

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“There is more stupidity than hydrogen in the universe, and it has a longer shelf life.” ― Frank Zappa
http://thecrowhouse.com
TheCrowhouse YouTube Archive on AltCensored:
https://www.altcensored.com/channel/UCegOTmclzjfKuQh0SHflqww
BitChute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/TheCrowhouse/
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Minds: https://www.minds.com/maxiganscrowhouse/
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MeWe: https://mewe.com/group/5aa84d353016dd184af55702
Surviving The Matrix Podcast on I-Heart:
https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-surviving-the-matrix-62777378/
The Crowhouse Community Forums:
https://thecrowhouse.community/
Support The Crowhouse: https://www.patreon.com/maxigan
Crypto-currencies:
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'Bad bout of flu'; Prime Minister Scott Morrison calls for attitude change to COVID-19
https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&;v=_xWEN_ex9Xo
Australia joins US, India and Japan in 'unprecedented' deal for coronavirus vaccines after historic Quad meeting
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/australia/australia-joins-us-india-and-japan-in-unprecedented-deal-for-coronavirus-vaccines-
after-historic-quad-meeting/ar-BB1ewZnT?ocid=msedgntp
Australian Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt Hospitalized After Receiving Experimental COVID Vaccine
https://vaccineimpact.com/2021/australian-federal-health-minister-greg-hunt-hospitalized-after-receiving-experimental-covid-vaccine/
The EMA covid-19 data leak, and what it tells us about mRNA instability
https://www.bmj.com/content/372/bmj.n627
Qantas starts first ‘vaccine passport' trial ahead of border reopening
https://www.msn.com/en-au/money/company-news/qantas-starts-first-vaccine-passport-trial-ahead-of-border-reopening/ar-BB1euRkM?ocid=msedgntp
Czech Man Beaten by Police for No Mask
https://www.seznamzpravy.cz/clanek/v-cesku-ve-stredu-padl-rekord-v-ockovani-146640#dop_ab_variant=0&;dop_source_zone_name=zpravy.sznhp.box&dop_req_id=yj8FdK7cKjP-202103111032&source=hp&seq_no=3&utm_campaign=&utm_medium=z-boxiku&utm_source=www.seznam.cz
Aussie Navy in COVID Jab Cover Up After Mass Adverse Reactions?
https://principia-scientific.com/breaking-aussie-navy-in-covid-jab-cover-up-after-mass-adverse-reactions/
Doctor Mocks “Anti-Vaxxers” While Video Taping Himself Get the Experimental COVID Shot but Then Dies Days Later
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/doctor-mocks-anti-vaxxers-while-filming-himself-get-the-experimental-covid-shot-but-then-dies-days-later/
I Just Can't Wait for Vaccines (I Just Can't Wait to Be King Parody)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3iqDEWRStyk
The UK digital identity and attributes trust framework
https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/the-uk-digital-identity-and-attributes-trust-framework/the-uk-digital-identity-and-attributes-trust-framework
Covid19 and Government Tyranny
https://incell.net/
New Birthing Pods?
https://t.me/LLP_World/1765
Requiring the use of COVIDSafe
https://www.fwc.gov.au/general-protections-benchbook/workplace-rights-protections/requiring-the-use-covidsafe
ONE GREAT WORK NETWORK
https://onegreatworknetwork.com/
Notice of Estoppel (42 Questions)
https://thecrowhouse.com/Documents/Estoppel%20Notice.pdf
Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn - 200 Years Together pdf:
https://anonfiles.com/nfL394U3o6/twohundredyearstogetheruncensored_pdf
"The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will take down the scenery, move the tables and chairs out of the way, then they will pull back the curtains and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater." - Frank Zappa
“The past was erased, the erasure was forgotten, the lie became the truth." - George Orwell
"The conscious and intelligent manipulation of the organized habits and opinions of the masses is an important element in democratic society. Those who manipulate this unseen mechanism of society constitute an invisible government which is the true ruling power of our country. We are governed, our minds are molded, our tastes formed, our ideas suggested, largely by men we have never heard of." ~ Edward Bernays
"So long as the people do not care to exercise their freedom, those who wish to tyrannize will do so; for tyrants are active and ardent, and will devote themselves in the name of any number of gods, religious and otherwise, to put shackles upon sleeping men." - Voltaire
"I would rather have questions that can't be answered than answers which can't be questioned". - Richard Feynman
"A single person who stops lying can bring down a tyranny" - Alexandr Solzhenitsyn