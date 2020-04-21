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La Dra. Natalia Prego Cancelo denuncia fumigación aérea
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223 views • April 21, 2020
La Dra. Natalia Prego Cancelo advierte del daño para la slud pública y el medio ambiente que comportarán las fumigaciones que el Ministerio de Sanidad ha puesto en marcha con la Orden SND/351/2020, de 16 de abril, por la que se autoriza a las Unidades NBQ de las Fuerzas Armadas y a la Unidad Militar de Emergencias a utilizar biocidas autorizados por el Ministerio de Sanidad en las labores de desinfección para hacer frente a la crisis sanitaria ocasionada por el COVID-19.
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