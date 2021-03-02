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REGRET – DISCOVER A 4-STEP PROCESS TO MOVE ON
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20 views • March 02, 2021
Why is it so important to let go of regrets? Because regret often stops people from re-inventing themselves. Right now people need to let go and move on more than ever. In this episode we’ll look at a 4-step process called The Memory Imprint Journal to help you reinvent and move forward.
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Topics Covered:
2:12 – A philosophy about the past that made a HUGE difference in my life
4:35 - 3 examples of how letting go of regret can improve motivation and finances
8:48 - Why goals don’t manifest
14:00 – Examples of how we pick up subconscious programs
16:45 – Instructions for how to do the 4 Step Memory Imprint Journal
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LINKS
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FREE ONLINE COURSE - Memory Imprint Journal – 5 Day Trial
https://mindstoryacademy.com/5-day-free-memory-imprint-journal-course/
FREE VIDEO TUTORIAL: Discover the MindStory Method. Unleash your full potential as a coach. Make a great living, while truly serving people who want to wake up [without having to play by the old rules of the game in business]. https://mindstoryacademy.com/MSC-intro/
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---------------------------------
Topics Covered:
2:12 – A philosophy about the past that made a HUGE difference in my life
4:35 - 3 examples of how letting go of regret can improve motivation and finances
8:48 - Why goals don’t manifest
14:00 – Examples of how we pick up subconscious programs
16:45 – Instructions for how to do the 4 Step Memory Imprint Journal
---------------------------------
LINKS
---------------------------------
FREE ONLINE COURSE - Memory Imprint Journal – 5 Day Trial
https://mindstoryacademy.com/5-day-free-memory-imprint-journal-course/
FREE VIDEO TUTORIAL: Discover the MindStory Method. Unleash your full potential as a coach. Make a great living, while truly serving people who want to wake up [without having to play by the old rules of the game in business]. https://mindstoryacademy.com/MSC-intro/
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