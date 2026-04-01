Israel is concerned Trump may declare negotiations with Iran dead, citing the replacement of the entire Iranian leadership as justification for walking away - Israeli State Media, KAN

Adding, Trump is giving a speech tonight...

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Kan (Israeli state media): Israel is concerned Trump may declare negotiations with Iran dead, citing the replacement of the entire Iranian leadership as justification for walking away.

Israeli assessments say talks between Washington and Tehran are not progressing, with Trump expected to escalate. A divide has emerged within Iran's remaining leadership between those favoring a diplomatic response and those pushing to continue fighting.

CENTCOM commander visited Israel days ago, Israel and the US are expected to carry out significant military moves in the coming days.

Adding, Trump is giving a speech tonight...