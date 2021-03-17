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The Canadian School System Wants To Rape Your Kids And So Does AntiFa
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61 views • March 17, 2021
Billboard Chris got fed up with everything that he was seeing in the education system and a Medical System. Both systems are encouraging girls to become boys using drugs, hormone therapy and surgery.
These disgusting perverts have gone out of their way to destroy not only your child's childhood but your child's entire future.
It is time to remove your kids from the education system and stein for all of us as a society to put every single teacher that teaches this nonsense to children in prison.
This interview is going to make you very angry just like it did me.
DONATE TODAY! www.kevinjjohnston.ca
These disgusting perverts have gone out of their way to destroy not only your child's childhood but your child's entire future.
It is time to remove your kids from the education system and stein for all of us as a society to put every single teacher that teaches this nonsense to children in prison.
This interview is going to make you very angry just like it did me.
DONATE TODAY! www.kevinjjohnston.ca
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