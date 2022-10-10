Create New Account
RUSSIA'S STATE DUMA ANNOUNCES THAT THE WEST HAS MADE A DECLARATION OF WAR WITHOUT RULES
NEW PATRIOT
Published a month ago
Russia states this is no longer just a provocation, but the west is targeting civilian infrastructure.  The Crimean Bridge was apparently destroyed by an American missile.

Keywords
russiabidenukrainewar four horsemen of the apocalypse

