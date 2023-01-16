MOS Chip TPHR9003NL for miner hash board repair

TPHR9003NL MOS Chip is suitable for multiple ASIC miner hash boards. High current low internal resistance MOS tube chipWhen the miner cannot recognize the hash board and the test fixture cannot recognize the hash board, you can check whether the chip voltage is normal.

Under normal conditions, the voltage is unstable, lightning strikes and surges will cause MOS damage

Product Details:

https://www.zeusbtc.com/ASIC-Miner-Repair/Parts-Tools-Details.asp?ID=84

