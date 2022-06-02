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Finally! Ukraine Now Uses Harpoon Missile To Sink Russian Warships In Black Sea
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228 views • June 02, 2022
US Military news.
Denmark has promised to provide Ukraine with Harpoon anti-ship missiles. The anti-ship missile launcher Harpoon from Denmark is one of the most successful. The missile system was first introduced in 1975 and has since been used around the world, with at least 7,000 units being produced. Manufacturing the missile costs only about $1.65 million.
This weapon system employs subsonic, over-the-horizon sea-skimming missiles that can be tracked using radar. Submarines, planes, shore batteries, and ships can launch these missiles. The Harpoon missile can destroy large ships with a penetrating warhead of 2221 kilograms.
Video Source:
Минобороны России
The Danish Armed Forces
Boeing
U.S. Department of Defense
Defence of Ukraine
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=909KCiIKsgc
Denmark has promised to provide Ukraine with Harpoon anti-ship missiles. The anti-ship missile launcher Harpoon from Denmark is one of the most successful. The missile system was first introduced in 1975 and has since been used around the world, with at least 7,000 units being produced. Manufacturing the missile costs only about $1.65 million.
This weapon system employs subsonic, over-the-horizon sea-skimming missiles that can be tracked using radar. Submarines, planes, shore batteries, and ships can launch these missiles. The Harpoon missile can destroy large ships with a penetrating warhead of 2221 kilograms.
Video Source:
Минобороны России
The Danish Armed Forces
Boeing
U.S. Department of Defense
Defence of Ukraine
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=909KCiIKsgc
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