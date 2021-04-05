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Human Extermination Is The Plan, Fight Fire With Fire #JustSayNo
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80 views • April 05, 2021
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Sources used in video:
It's all part of the plan - https://wzgo1.wordpress.com/2021/04/04/clive-maund-genocide-is-their-end-game-and-everything-that-has-happened-and-is-happening-is-due-to-a-meticulously-planned-and-sinister-plot-being-implemented-by-the-narrow-clique-of-gangster/
Billionaires are building bunkers - https://theapeiron.co.uk/the-worlds-billionaires-are-going-absolutely-bunkers-36c9e9c627f8
Florida contaminated water - https://www.cbsnews.com/news/florida-state-of-emergency-wastewater-leak/
Trump calls for boycott of MLB - https://www.theepochtimes.com/mkt_morningbrief/trump-calls-for-boycott-of-mlb-coca-cola-delta-over-opposition-to-georgia-election-reforms_3760684.html?utm_source=morningbriefnoe&;utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=mb-2021-04-04&mktids=e899118ee878535e9492c4c3c9c05a02
How to deal with gestapo police - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OXMIOaJPxGI
Sun blocking stopped for now - https://www.blacklistednews.com/article/79619/bill-gates-geoengineering-plot-to-block-the-sun-is-scrapped-for.html
Fauci too busy for border - https://www.theepochtimes.com/mkt_morningbrief/fauci-says-hes-too-busy-to-get-involved-with-border-amid-concerns-of-covid-19-positive-immigrants_3760978.html?utm_source=morningbriefnoe&;utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=mb-2021-04-04&mktids=e899118ee878535e9492c4c3c9c05a02
Facebook scrubs page, wrong agenda - https://thepostmillennial.com/capitol-attacker-noah-greens-facebook-profile-wiped-by-tech-giant
Guy was the wrong color - https://townhall.com/tipsheet/mattvespa/2021/04/03/you-can-probably-guess-who-the-left-blamed-for-the-capitol-hill-attack-n2587358
Africa beats covid - https://quillette.com/2021/03/30/taboo-why-is-africa-the-global-covid-cold-spot-and-why-are-we-afraid-to-talk-about-it/
Colorado goes full woke - https://www.denverpost.com/2021/04/02/school-discipline-colorado-sb182-caplis/
Crime rises in liberal shitholes - https://www.cnn.com/2021/04/03/us/us-crime-rate-rise-2020/index.html
Red states allow conceal carry - https://justthenews.com/government/state-houses/passage-new-law-iowa-residents-may-now-carry-firearm-without-permit
Evergreen being unloaded? - https://www.vesselfinder.com/ then search for Ever Given (actual name of ship)
Interview with sex traffic survivor - https://mypatriotsnetwork.com/patriot/breaking-human-sex-trafficking-survivor-shares-soul-shocking-intel-in-exclusive-my-patriots-network-interview/
What is wrong with cops - https://thewashingtonstandard.com/california-cop-fires-into-traffic-tries-to-kill-unarmed-man-over-a-parking-ticket-video/
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1378629403345711104
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
Earn Bitcoin For Browsing The Internet - https://aimlessnews.com/CryptoTab
Is This The New Paypal? - https://initiativeq.com/invite/E2M75sGqsp
Bookmark My Website In Case I Get Banned - https://aimlessnews.com
Join My Mailing List So You Can Find Me - https://aimlessnews.com/JoinMyList
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Sources used in video:
It's all part of the plan - https://wzgo1.wordpress.com/2021/04/04/clive-maund-genocide-is-their-end-game-and-everything-that-has-happened-and-is-happening-is-due-to-a-meticulously-planned-and-sinister-plot-being-implemented-by-the-narrow-clique-of-gangster/
Billionaires are building bunkers - https://theapeiron.co.uk/the-worlds-billionaires-are-going-absolutely-bunkers-36c9e9c627f8
Florida contaminated water - https://www.cbsnews.com/news/florida-state-of-emergency-wastewater-leak/
Trump calls for boycott of MLB - https://www.theepochtimes.com/mkt_morningbrief/trump-calls-for-boycott-of-mlb-coca-cola-delta-over-opposition-to-georgia-election-reforms_3760684.html?utm_source=morningbriefnoe&;utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=mb-2021-04-04&mktids=e899118ee878535e9492c4c3c9c05a02
How to deal with gestapo police - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OXMIOaJPxGI
Sun blocking stopped for now - https://www.blacklistednews.com/article/79619/bill-gates-geoengineering-plot-to-block-the-sun-is-scrapped-for.html
Fauci too busy for border - https://www.theepochtimes.com/mkt_morningbrief/fauci-says-hes-too-busy-to-get-involved-with-border-amid-concerns-of-covid-19-positive-immigrants_3760978.html?utm_source=morningbriefnoe&;utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=mb-2021-04-04&mktids=e899118ee878535e9492c4c3c9c05a02
Facebook scrubs page, wrong agenda - https://thepostmillennial.com/capitol-attacker-noah-greens-facebook-profile-wiped-by-tech-giant
Guy was the wrong color - https://townhall.com/tipsheet/mattvespa/2021/04/03/you-can-probably-guess-who-the-left-blamed-for-the-capitol-hill-attack-n2587358
Africa beats covid - https://quillette.com/2021/03/30/taboo-why-is-africa-the-global-covid-cold-spot-and-why-are-we-afraid-to-talk-about-it/
Colorado goes full woke - https://www.denverpost.com/2021/04/02/school-discipline-colorado-sb182-caplis/
Crime rises in liberal shitholes - https://www.cnn.com/2021/04/03/us/us-crime-rate-rise-2020/index.html
Red states allow conceal carry - https://justthenews.com/government/state-houses/passage-new-law-iowa-residents-may-now-carry-firearm-without-permit
Evergreen being unloaded? - https://www.vesselfinder.com/ then search for Ever Given (actual name of ship)
Interview with sex traffic survivor - https://mypatriotsnetwork.com/patriot/breaking-human-sex-trafficking-survivor-shares-soul-shocking-intel-in-exclusive-my-patriots-network-interview/
What is wrong with cops - https://thewashingtonstandard.com/california-cop-fires-into-traffic-tries-to-kill-unarmed-man-over-a-parking-ticket-video/
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1378629403345711104
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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