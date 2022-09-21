this is a mirrored video

Rosh Ha Shanah (lit. Head of the Year) is called by the world over, the "Jewish New Year". Jews both in Israel around the world recognize it as such. It is an official 2-day long, public holiday in the State of Israel known officially by the name Rosh Ha Shanah. The name Yom Teruah is the primary Biblical name.





Themes

• Yom Teruah (the Day of Sounding [Feast of Trumpets) Numbers 29:1

• Zicaron Teruah & Yom HaZikkaron (the Day of Remembrance or memorial) Lev 23:24 -

• Teshuvah (repentance)

• Yamim Nora'im (Days of Awe)

• Rosh HaShanah (Head of the Year)

• Yom Harat Olam (Conception/Birthday of the World/Cosmos)

• Yom HaDin (the Day of Judgment)

• Yom HaKiseh (the Day of the Seat)

• Yom HaKeseh (the hidden day)



1 Cor 15: 51-52 51 Behold, I shew you a mystery; We shall not all sleep, but we shall all be changed, 52 In a moment, in the twinkling of an eye, at the last trump: for the trumpet shall sound, and the dead shall be raised incorruptible, and we shall be changed. 53 For this corruptible must put on incorruption, and this mortal must put on immortality.

As far as how to keep/celebrate Yom Teruah - the command is that we hear the shofar! And the other traditions are to wear white, have a nice dinner with sweet foods, like dipping apple in honey etc. That is apart from it being a time of introspection, repentance, prayer and worship and looking forward to YAHUSHUA's coming whether it be now or in the future! Just keep it simple and don't get too caught up in rituals/traditions :)

Remember, a Jewish day is sunset to sunset, not midnight to midnight.



































