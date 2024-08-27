BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Why is Bill Gates Still Alive, New Country
Loves Greatness com
Loves Greatness com
40 followers
193 views • 8 months ago

Another Hit song from Victor. 

[Verse 1]
They say he’s got the answers, holding all the keys,
Vaccines and health care, bringing us to our knees.
“If we do a really great job,” he says with a grin,
“Lower it by 10 or 15 percent,” let the culling begin.

[Chorus]
Why is Bill Gates still alive?
He wants to kill off the world’s population,
What if we started with him, and changed the game,
Expose the truth behind his genocidal foundation.
He deserved way more than a pie to the face,
For the lies he’s spread and the human race displaced.

[Verse 2]
He’s pushed the vaccines, the world’s supposed cure,
But look at the deaths—how many more to endure?
His billions at work, but the blood on his hands,
How many more lives before we understand?

[Chorus]
Why is Bill Gates still alive?
He wants to kill off the world’s population,
What if we started with him, and changed the game,
Expose the truth behind his genocidal foundation.
He deserved way more than a pie to the face,
For the lies he’s spread and the human race displaced.

[Bridge]
“Four billion on family planning,” that’s what he’s said,
To ensure smaller families, future generations dead.
But who gave him the power, who made him king?
To decide the fate of lives, with a cold, calculated sting.

[Chorus]
Why is Bill Gates still alive?
He wants to kill off the world’s population,
What if we started with him, and changed the game,
Expose the truth behind his genocidal foundation.
He deserved way more than a pie to the face,
For the lies he’s spread and the human race displaced.

[Outro]
Let’s ask the question, demand the truth,
Why is Bill Gates still alive, deceiving the youth?
It’s time to stand, it’s time to fight,
For every life, for what is right.

Keywords
songbillgatestruther
