Saraya Al-Quds shows scenes of its fighters in the Jenin Brigade detonating jeeps & vehicles of the enemy & clashing with occupation soldiers on the combat axes in Jenin. Al-Aqsa Flood
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
57 views • 4 months ago

 Saraya Al-Quds:

Saraya Al-Quds shows scenes of its fighters in the Jenin Brigade detonating jeeps and vehicles of the enemy and clashing with occupation soldiers on the combat axes in Jenin.

Al-Aqsa Flood.

Notes:

0:14 - Sijjil explosive; Jenin Brigade Engineering Unit - Western Line

0:28 - Detonating a military bulldozer with an explosive device in Jenin camp. 

0:49 - Detonating the movement path of vehicles and its targeting with barrages of bullets at the entrance of Silat Al-Harithiyah.

1:08 - Detonating an explosive device on a military jeep in Jenin camp.

1:19 - Targeting a military bulldozer with barrages of bullets from point-blank range.

1:32 - Targeting rescue and support forces with barrages of bullets in Jenin camp.

iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventssyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
