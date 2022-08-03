NEEDS TO GO VIRAL!!!! ~ COMBAT VETERAN ~WHEN THE BLUE LINE BLEEDS ~ DISHONORABLE DISCHARGE

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HOPKINS COUNTY GOVERNMENT LINKS Hopkins County Texas



https://www.hopkinscountytx.org/

https://www.sulphurspringstx.org/general_information/hopkins_county_government.php

https://www.hopkinscountytx.org/upload/page/3061/2019/Hopkins%20County%20Employee%20Handbook.pdf

https://www.hopkinscountytx.org/page/hopkins.Home

https://www.facebook.com/Hopkinscountysheriff



Will Ramsey Hopkins County District Attorney 903 885 0641

Lee Correa, Attorney | Partner - Flowers Davis PLLC 903 534 8063

Hopkins County Tx Sheriff Lewis Tatum Phone: (903) 438-4040

Back the Blue until it happens to you

If the county treats their own this way, imagine the way the everyday pesky citizens are treated.



