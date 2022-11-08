Vaccine Safety Analysis Finds Alarming Data: 84% Increased Chance of Heart Attacks in Young Men

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https://gnews.org/articles/512381
Summary：11/04/2022 Florida Department of Health study shows 84% increase in heart-related deaths for men aged 18 to 39 years within 28 days of COVID vaccination.