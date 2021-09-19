Steve Rotter, Creator of Roxytube Roxycast Rotternews - "Hospitals are killing us on purpose. We've had 5 deaths in the family in 6 weeks"Steve Rotter, Creator of Roxytube/Roxycast/Rotternews Came out and told a personal story confirming Hospitals are killing us on purposeStay out of hospitals - hospitals are killing peopleHospitals are killing people! We've had 5 deaths in the family in 6 weeks. Hospitals will force you to be on a ventilator, which will kill you. Ventilators have a 14% survival rate whether you are sick or healthy. Many people have emailed me with the same story in this video about hospitals killing people with ventilators. Read more on my blog www.steverotter.comOther videos on the same topic:GET YOUR FAMILY OUT OF HOSPITALS - Hospitals are killing Patients ON PURPOSEHospitals KILLING People with VentilatorsATTORNEY SAID: HOSPITAL ADMINISTRATORS KILLING FOR CASH,THREATENING DOCTORSPatients are being murdered for money Hospitals are either empty or full of the vaccinatedDOCTOR WARNS TO STAY OUT OF THE HOSPITALS AND SAYS THE PROTOCOL IN HOSPITALS IS KILLING PEOPLEDr. Jane Ruby - MURDER for Money!HOSPITALS MEDICALLY KILLING PATIENTS WITH COVID PROTOCOLS DR. AMANDHA VOLLMERArticles:How Hospitals Kill Our Loved Ones And Conceal ItHospitals KILLING The UnvaccinatedWhen hospitals kill patientsDr. Stella Immanuel: How Hospitals Are Actually Killing The COVID Patients and What’s the REAL COVID Cure