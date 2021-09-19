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Steve Rotter, Creator of Roxytube Roxycast Rotternews - "Hospitals are killing us on purpose. We've had 5 deaths in the family in 6 weeks"
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64 views • September 19, 2021
Steve Rotter, Creator of Roxytube Roxycast Rotternews - "Hospitals are killing us on purpose. We've had 5 deaths in the family in 6 weeks"
Steve Rotter, Creator of Roxytube/Roxycast/Rotternews Came out and told a personal story confirming Hospitals are killing us on purpose
Stay out of hospitals - hospitals are killing people
https://www.roxytube.com/v/QsFEJ5
Hospitals are killing people! We've had 5 deaths in the family in 6 weeks. Hospitals will force you to be on a ventilator, which will kill you. Ventilators have a 14% survival rate whether you are sick or healthy. Many people have emailed me with the same story in this video about hospitals killing people with ventilators. Read more on my blog www.steverotter.com
Other videos on the same topic:
GET YOUR FAMILY OUT OF HOSPITALS - Hospitals are killing Patients ON PURPOSE
https://www.roxytube.com/v/EB1RDa
Hospitals KILLING People with Ventilators
https://www.roxytube.com/v/Noylzz
ATTORNEY SAID: HOSPITAL ADMINISTRATORS KILLING FOR CASH,THREATENING DOCTORS
https://www.roxytube.com/v/lDIs5I
Patients are being murdered for money Hospitals are either empty or full of the vaccinated
https://www.roxytube.com/v/4W4XqI
DOCTOR WARNS TO STAY OUT OF THE HOSPITALS AND SAYS THE PROTOCOL IN HOSPITALS IS KILLING PEOPLE
https://www.roxytube.com/v/iuhlyv
Dr. Jane Ruby - MURDER for Money!
https://www.roxytube.com/v/zVVljq
HOSPITALS MEDICALLY KILLING PATIENTS WITH COVID PROTOCOLS DR. AMANDHA VOLLMER
https://www.roxytube.com/v/3lwRZc
Articles:
How Hospitals Kill Our Loved Ones And Conceal It
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/how-hospitals-kill-our-loved-ones-and-conceal-it_b_58cbd60fe4b07112b6472c7d
Hospitals KILLING The Unvaccinated
https://steverotter.com/hospitals-killing-unvaccinated-patients/
When hospitals kill patients
https://www.vanguardngr.com/2021/09/when-hospitals-kill-patients/
https://thetruedefender.com/dr-stella-immanuel-how-hospitals-are-actually-killing-the-covid-patients-and-whats-the-real-covid-cure/
Dr. Stella Immanuel: How Hospitals Are Actually Killing The COVID Patients and What’s the REAL COVID Cure
Steve Rotter, Creator of Roxytube/Roxycast/Rotternews Came out and told a personal story confirming Hospitals are killing us on purpose
Stay out of hospitals - hospitals are killing people
https://www.roxytube.com/v/QsFEJ5
Hospitals are killing people! We've had 5 deaths in the family in 6 weeks. Hospitals will force you to be on a ventilator, which will kill you. Ventilators have a 14% survival rate whether you are sick or healthy. Many people have emailed me with the same story in this video about hospitals killing people with ventilators. Read more on my blog www.steverotter.com
Other videos on the same topic:
GET YOUR FAMILY OUT OF HOSPITALS - Hospitals are killing Patients ON PURPOSE
https://www.roxytube.com/v/EB1RDa
Hospitals KILLING People with Ventilators
https://www.roxytube.com/v/Noylzz
ATTORNEY SAID: HOSPITAL ADMINISTRATORS KILLING FOR CASH,THREATENING DOCTORS
https://www.roxytube.com/v/lDIs5I
Patients are being murdered for money Hospitals are either empty or full of the vaccinated
https://www.roxytube.com/v/4W4XqI
DOCTOR WARNS TO STAY OUT OF THE HOSPITALS AND SAYS THE PROTOCOL IN HOSPITALS IS KILLING PEOPLE
https://www.roxytube.com/v/iuhlyv
Dr. Jane Ruby - MURDER for Money!
https://www.roxytube.com/v/zVVljq
HOSPITALS MEDICALLY KILLING PATIENTS WITH COVID PROTOCOLS DR. AMANDHA VOLLMER
https://www.roxytube.com/v/3lwRZc
Articles:
How Hospitals Kill Our Loved Ones And Conceal It
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/how-hospitals-kill-our-loved-ones-and-conceal-it_b_58cbd60fe4b07112b6472c7d
Hospitals KILLING The Unvaccinated
https://steverotter.com/hospitals-killing-unvaccinated-patients/
When hospitals kill patients
https://www.vanguardngr.com/2021/09/when-hospitals-kill-patients/
https://thetruedefender.com/dr-stella-immanuel-how-hospitals-are-actually-killing-the-covid-patients-and-whats-the-real-covid-cure/
Dr. Stella Immanuel: How Hospitals Are Actually Killing The COVID Patients and What’s the REAL COVID Cure
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