DOGE should be celebrated by all Americans! #jeffcrouere #politicalcommentary

DOGE is needed because America is $36.6 trillion in debt! DOGE is finding waste, fraud and abuse. Instead of celebrating DOGE, leftists have resorted to violence. Leftists are threatening Elon Musk and attacking Tesla dealerships, but they loved Teslas and Musk prior to his endorsement of Trump. Because of DOGE, America has a chance for a balanced budget. DOGE is doing work to benefit all Americans.





#jeffcrouere, #doge #trump #republicans #politicalnews #politicalcommentary