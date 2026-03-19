Desperate C‑RAM fire screams over US embassy in Iraq as strikes rain down

Footage circulating online shows the moment C-RAM air defense system worked frantically to intercept drones heading towards the US embassy compound in Baghdad Iraq. The US embassy in the city's heavily fortified Green Zone was reportedly attacked by a swarm of Shahed-136 drones on Tuesday night, launched by the Iraqi Resistance forces, the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), as US-Israeli aggression against Iran continues to escalate across the border. The retaliation came a day after four people were killed in an US airstrike on a building used as the headquarters of the Popular Mobilization Forces, part of an escalating cycle of fighting between US forces and Iraqi groups fighting alongside Tehran. C-RAM, whose sound is pleasing to the ear, is a short-range defense system, tasked with intercepting rockets, artillery, and mortars in the air at a rate of up to 4,500 rounds per minute. The system is believed to be primarily used to protect fixed facilities such as military bases, airports, and embassies. But, the Shahed drone was more sophisticated than they thought, at least C-RAM only shot down a few, and the remaining one fell inside the embassy compound, causing flames and smoke to billow, according to eyewitnesses.

US security officials said, based on their own verification, that three drones and four rockets attacked the embassy, with at least two of the drones crashing inside the compound. A rocket fired at the US Embassy in Baghdad was intercepted by air defenses hours before the drone strike, and there were no immediate reports of casualties from Tuesday's attack. Security sources added that at least three attack drones also targeted US diplomatic facilities near Baghdad International Airport, activating C-RAM air defense system. Citing Iraqi authorities, they reported hearing a series of loud explosions and falling debris across the city, causing "damage to windows and infrastructure" at a university complex in the al-Dura neighborhood. A fire also broke out near the Central Bank in the al-Jadriyah district, where "debris from an aerial object" fell near the building's main gate. Despite these reports, video from various cameras clearly shows the US embassy being rocked by a series of explosions. This suggests that C-RAM failed to intercept the drones, raising serious security questions.

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