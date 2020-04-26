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Obersalzberg Now - Then the Mountain Retreat of Adolf Hitler
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40 views • April 26, 2020
This is the story of Obersalzberg now vs back then in Hitler's timeline. As you can easily see it includes Hitler's favorite retreat and of course, my cover photo "The Eagles Nest". Just in case you are wondering and even if you are not. Yes, this groundhog aka woodchuck is saluting the Fuhrer in his favorite retreat. So now you know what the cover photo and the avatar stand for lol.
https://gab.com/nswoodchuckss
https://gab.com/nswoodchuckss
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