© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Oh the Humanity! IT'S JANUARY 6th!
Follow
0
Share
Report
10 views • January 07, 2022
The narrative of the Deep State that Trump and supporters tried to overthrow the government on Jan 6m 2021 is being trumpeted by the politicians and propaganda machine but most Americans either don't care or disagree.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.