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6.8 Quake Mongolia*Geomagnetic Storm Underway*Historic Storms & Coldwave*4 Strand DNA-Evolution?*
Evolutionary Energy Arts
Evolutionary Energy Arts
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Please send me share your photos of unusual anomalies in sun, sky, paranormal, etc. to [email protected]
Distance Energy work available (Reiki, QiGong, Pranic Healing) Reiki Classes & Certification Available! One on One Wellness, Fitness, and Spiritual Coaching Available!
Email me at [email protected] for details and appointment.
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https://www.swpc.noaa.gov/communities/space-weather-enthusiasts
https://watchers.news/2021/01/11/russia-mongolia-m6-8-earthquake-january-11-2021/
https://strangesounds.org/2021/01/polar-vortex-splits-in-two-arctic-blasts-extreme-winter-weather-video.html
https://watchers.news/2021/01/11/powerful-winter-stom-hits-southern-us-leaving-more-than-150-000-customers-without-power/
https://twitter.com/jrileywx/status/1348583282884173825/photo/2
https://watchers.news/2021/01/11/powerful-winter-storm-slams-japan-with-record-snow-claims-10-lives-and-strands-more-than-1-200-vehicles/
https://watchers.news/2021/01/11/historic-cold-wave-and-heavy-snow-hit-south-korea/
https://watchers.news/2021/01/11/malaysia-flood-january-2021/
https://twitter.com/FiqhTabayyun/status/1347143100355932162/photo/1
https://www.livescience.com/quadruple-helix-DNA.html
Keywords
climate changealiensascensionearthquakegrand solar minimumconsciousnessconspiracyweatherdisclosurefloodannunakihurricaneearth changestrutherpole shifttropicalevolutionary energy artseeartsiota
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