Pastors were warned...

Vaccines integrate into human DNA. The COVID-19 vaccine spike sequence was detected in two types of chromosomes in  cell lines following exposure to the COVID-19 mRNA vaccine. Since the introduction of the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines, some members of the public have been concerned that the vaccines may modify human DNA by combining their sequences with the human genome. “Fact-checkers” refuted this, saying mRNA cannot be changed into DNA. Yet earlier work shows that DNA in the vaccine vials may be capable of changing human DNA. The man in this video explains exactly what the vaccine does. “The integration of ‘vaccine’ genetic information into the genome of cells was not such a surprise for me—more the confirmation of what we had to expect, unfortunately,”. This is shocking.

vaccineinmark

