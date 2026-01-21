RT News - January 21 2026 9AM GMT

January 21, 2026

rt.com





The US president continues to call Greenland essential to American national security stating its needed to build his prized Golden Dome defence system. We hear directly from residents of the world's largest island about the prospects of becoming the 51st state. France’s president calls for global cooperation just hours after his private texts are made public by Donald Trump pleading for a peaceful solution to the Greenland crisis. Israel demolishes the headquarters of a UN humanitarian group in Jerusalem after accusing its staff of aiding Hamas. UNRWA says the destruction of its compound is a blantant violation of international law.





