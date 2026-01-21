BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

RT News - January 21 2026 9AM GMT
thedeadgene
thedeadgene
1488 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
63 views • 2 days ago

January 21, 2026

rt.com


The US president continues to call Greenland essential to American national security stating its needed to build his prized Golden Dome defence system. We hear directly from residents of the world's largest island about the prospects of becoming the 51st state. France’s president calls for global cooperation just hours after his private texts are made public by Donald Trump pleading for a peaceful solution to the Greenland crisis. Israel demolishes the headquarters of a UN humanitarian group in Jerusalem after accusing its staff of aiding Hamas. UNRWA says the destruction of its compound is a blantant violation of international law.


RT, RT News is not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.


This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch - dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/


Visit me on my other websites like Bitchute, Odysee and Rumble. Thanks for watching.


https://www.bitchute.com/thedeadgene/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thedeadgene/home

https://odysee.com/@thedeadgene:5

https://rumble.com/c/c-894515

Keywords
newsrussiart
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
House rejects measure to curb Trump&#8217;s military authority in Venezuela amid escalating tensions

House rejects measure to curb Trump’s military authority in Venezuela amid escalating tensions

Belle Carter
The Decentralized Revolution: Reclaiming autonomy in the age of AI tyranny

The Decentralized Revolution: Reclaiming autonomy in the age of AI tyranny

Belle Carter
Trump&#8217;s malignant narcissism on full display in Davos

Trump’s malignant narcissism on full display in Davos

Lance D Johnson
Ritter claims Trump &#8220;set up&#8221; allies, doomed secret Iran regime change plan

Ritter claims Trump “set up” allies, doomed secret Iran regime change plan

Cassie B.
The Unipolar Mirage: The illusion of American dominance crumbles

The Unipolar Mirage: The illusion of American dominance crumbles

Kevin Hughes
Trump: Congressional approval may not be needed for $2,000 tariff rebate checks

Trump: Congressional approval may not be needed for $2,000 tariff rebate checks

Laura Harris
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy