Yes, the Lord is with you; therefore have faith like David!

And David spoke to the Lord the words of this song on the day when the Lord delivered him from the hand of all his enemies, and from the hand of Saul. And what about you? Who is He in your eyes and how great is your faith in Him, when deceptions and hatred, among other things, surround you?

Published on August 7th, 2023 by Jennifer

Please share and do not change © BC