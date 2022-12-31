The Sanhedrin minted silver half-shekel coins engraved with Nikki Haley and Trump's faces

"Ambassador Nikki Haley tells UN General Assembly: "America will put our embassy in Jerusalem. That is what the American people want us to do and it is the right thing to do. No vote in the United Nations will make any difference on that.





In an Oval Office announcement Tuesday morning, Trump and Haley confirmed that she would depart the administration at the end of the year. "We're all happy for you in one way, but hate to lose you," Trump said, sitting alongside the ambassador. "At the end of the year, Nikki will be leaving."





(13 Mar 2019) LEADIN:

"Are you after a coin which depicts the face of Nikki Haley, the US's former ambassador to the UN?

An Israeli organisation has minted one which will set you back 50 US dollars. STORYLINE: Nikki Haley, a menorah and two buildings. This coin was minted by an Israeli organisation which chose to emblazon it with President Trump's former ambassador to the United Nations. The tribute to Haley commemorates her defence of Israel at the UN. The coin fetches 50 US dollars and features Haley's face set against the United Nations building, and a depiction of the Jewish Temple on the back.

Sanhedrin, a Jewish organisation which takes its name from the supreme court of ancient Israel, is one of three groups behind the coin. Rabbi Hillel Weiss, spokesman for Sanhedrin, says Haley's blunt attacks on the UN earned her the recognition.





In some very famous speeches that in the United Nations and outside the United Nations, she attacked UNESCO, she attacked the Committee for Human Rights, she said that honest people shouldn't be there at all," says Weiss. "She said all the United Nations, all its agenda, is to destroy the state of Israel," he adds. The group says it has also sold 20,000 "Temple Coins" engraved with US President Trump's face to honour his recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital."





