0905+2023—What—I Need To Drink This Much Water Every Day?

Lynn discusses how much water we need to drink every day. And, she tells why coffee, tea, juice, sodas, beer, alcoholic beverages do not count as the water you need to drink daily in order to avoid dehydration. She also talks about savings for you in September, 2023.
What if all disease is really the lack of sufficient water in our body? Our brain is 85% water; our bodies are 75% water. What happens to you when you drink liquids all day that are not water? Coffee, tea, soda pop, and juice do not do what water does in your body. And what if you don’t have enough salt in your body? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8xweziIaUMo
And take advantage of the September, 2023, specials. This is your chance to double up on specials during August 2023. https://plasmaenergysolution.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.