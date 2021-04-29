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California Law Targets Non-Profits
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33 views • April 29, 2021
Ed Vitagliano, Tim Wildmon, and Walker Wildmon discuss a U.S. Supreme Court case regarding California law that requires non-profits to publish donor lists – this includes churches.
How have published lists of names been abused in the past? What are some of the problems with this law? Watch the video to learn more about how this may affect donors’ safety and freedoms across America unless the Supreme Court acts.
How have published lists of names been abused in the past? What are some of the problems with this law? Watch the video to learn more about how this may affect donors’ safety and freedoms across America unless the Supreme Court acts.
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