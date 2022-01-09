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Trump tells the Truth & Vaccinated Whoopi is Shocked that she got the disease
Palbulletin
Palbulletin
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580 views • January 09, 2022
We discuss some of the latest conservative MAGA news stories that you may not have heard about from the main stream media. Triple Vaccinated Whoopi Goldberg gets a big surprise and President Trump announces his news Social Media Company called Truth Social.

Links Mentioned in Video:

INSTEAD OF FDA’S REQUESTED 500 PAGES PER MONTH, COURT ORDERS FDA TO PRODUCE PFIZER COVID-19 DATA AT RATE OF 55,000 PAGES PER MONTH!

https://aaronsiri.substack.com/p/instead-of-fdas-requested-500-pages

Kazakhstan government resigns as Civil Unrest Escalates

https://palbulletin.com/2022/01/05/kazakhstan-government-resigns-as-civil-unrest-escalates/

Aaron Rodgers rips a Reporter apart and says that the “Journalist” hates him because he is Unvaccinated (VIDEO)

https://palbulletin.com/2022/01/06/aaron-rodgers-rips-a-reporter-apart-the-journalist-hates-him-because-he-is-unvaccinated/

Arson Determined to Be Cause of Fire That Destroyed Tennessee Planned Parenthood Last Week

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/arson-determined-cause-fire-destroyed-tennessee-planned-parenthood-last-week/

“Many on Ventilators” – Justice Sotomayor Falsely Claims Over 100,000 Children in Serious Condition Because of Covid (AUDIO)

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/many-ventilators-justice-sotomayor-falsely-claims-100000-children-serious-condition-covid/

People Going To Jail In Georgia

https://rumble.com/vrzmn1-people-going-to-jail-in-georgia.html

Thegatewaypundit.com: BREAKING BIG: True the Vote Is Releasing Ballot Trafficking Findings from Their Investigations in FIVE ADDITIONAL STATES!

https://palbulletin.com/2022/01/05/thegatewaypundit-com-breaking-big-true-the-vote-is-releasing-ballot-trafficking-findings/

BREAKING: Trump's new social media platform will launch Feb. 21 2022: listing

https://thepostmillennial.com/trumps-platform-launch-feb-21?utm_campaign=64474

If you would like to donate to help us continue making videos: paypal.me/palbulletin

For the Latest Palbulletin posts please visit:

https://palbulletin.com/latest-posts/

Also check out the latest on all of the battleground 2020 election audits at:

https://palbulletin.com/conspiracies/2020-election-fraud/

Want to know what General Flynn, Sidney Powell, Lin Wood, Mike Lindell and others are posting on social media? Check this link out or go to Current Politics \ Social Media posts on the Drop Down Menu.

https://palbulletin.com/current-politics/social-media-posts/

Can contact me directly at: [email protected]
Keywords
trumppoliticsconservativetruthwhoopitruth-social
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