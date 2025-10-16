A fusion of bluegrass, folk, hip-hop, country, and soul, this track opens with acoustic guitar and gentle fiddle over soft nature sounds, Saxophone and warm harmonica glide in, layering atop a laid-back beat with syncopated percussion, sustaining an upbeat, relaxed groove

Gangstagrass

I got the Metro card, you got the Porsche I got plaque in my wallet, you like to floss I cop two Coronas and you buy out the bar I represent hip-hop, who’s the real star? You got ghost writers and I spit from the cranium You say you got guns, since 12 I’ve been aiming ‘em Before you went platinum you wasn’t getting no ass Now you sold out homie, now you given’ em asses Like I’m givin’ a mass the way I preach to the choir From the depths of hell I spit nothin’ but fire It’s the goal of the streets, it’s the passion in my heart It’s the pain and poverty that makes me rip tracks apart I’m the truth when I step in the booth When I’m rippin’ the crowd I’m taking over the industry I’m airing ‘em out Nothing to lose ‘cept my hat and my shoes From a sinner to a winner now I just can’t lose Your cash ain’t gonna help you if you ain’t quick on the trigger Your name is big, but my pull is bigger I go hard, I go hard When the chips are down, you won’t see me coming By the time you turn around, your whole crew is runnin’ I go hard, I go hard America is at war, hip-hop is full of whores They wouldn't let me in so I kicked down the door I ain't waivin' the .44, waving the black flag Or the black mask with a black bag full of blackjacks Ice grillin' the game like where's my cash at? Fuckers fake-ass battles – T.O.N.E.Z is past that The essence of hip-hop, this ain't no flashback I'm the future, forever funky like an ass-crack Oh! My voice is power and my word is law My princess alone deserves a throne I didn't want to be king, I just want to do my thing Find a queen give her a ring and be seen Put a little paper aside for my sons Take a li'l' vacay, chill under the sun Show love to other artists who stay on the grind And have my lyrics remembered till the end of time I go hard I go hard I go hard I go hard