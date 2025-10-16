BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

I go hard
wolfburg
wolfburg
8 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
16 views • 1 day ago
A fusion of bluegrass, folk, hip-hop, country, and soul, this track opens with acoustic guitar and gentle fiddle over soft nature sounds, Saxophone and warm harmonica glide in, layering atop a laid-back beat with syncopated percussion, sustaining an upbeat, relaxed groove

Gangstagrass

I got the Metro card, you got the Porsche I got plaque in my wallet, you like to floss I cop two Coronas and you buy out the bar I represent hip-hop, who’s the real star? You got ghost writers and I spit from the cranium You say you got guns, since 12 I’ve been aiming ‘em Before you went platinum you wasn’t getting no ass Now you sold out homie, now you given’ em asses Like I’m givin’ a mass the way I preach to the choir From the depths of hell I spit nothin’ but fire It’s the goal of the streets, it’s the passion in my heart It’s the pain and poverty that makes me rip tracks apart I’m the truth when I step in the booth When I’m rippin’ the crowd I’m taking over the industry I’m airing ‘em out Nothing to lose ‘cept my hat and my shoes From a sinner to a winner now I just can’t lose Your cash ain’t gonna help you if you ain’t quick on the trigger Your name is big, but my pull is bigger I go hard, I go hard When the chips are down, you won’t see me coming By the time you turn around, your whole crew is runnin’ I go hard, I go hard America is at war, hip-hop is full of whores They wouldn't let me in so I kicked down the door I ain't waivin' the .44, waving the black flag Or the black mask with a black bag full of blackjacks Ice grillin' the game like where's my cash at? Fuckers fake-ass battles – T.O.N.E.Z is past that The essence of hip-hop, this ain't no flashback I'm the future, forever funky like an ass-crack Oh! My voice is power and my word is law My princess alone deserves a throne I didn't want to be king, I just want to do my thing Find a queen give her a ring and be seen Put a little paper aside for my sons Take a li'l' vacay, chill under the sun Show love to other artists who stay on the grind And have my lyrics remembered till the end of time I go hard I go hard I go hard I go hard

Keywords
hip-hopcountryfolka fusion of bluegrassand soulthis track opens with acoustic guitar and gentle fiddle over soft nature soundssaxophone and warm harmonica glide inlayering atop a laid-back beat with syncopated percussionsustaining an upbeatrelaxed groove
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy