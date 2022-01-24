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Project Veritas will break a story on children and COVID jabs the coming week (James O'Keefe said so on the Candace Owens show Jan 2022)
Winston Churchill ♡ Vitamin D
Winston Churchill ♡ Vitamin D
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43 views • January 24, 2022
Hey fans of Winston Churchill loves Vitamin D (By the way, did you know the real Sir Winston Churchill died 57 years ago today? January 24, 1965):
Help James gab the #1 Amazon bestseller spot >> http://americanmuckraker.com (for posting this link, I get paid in good feels, not in cash or crypto)

ORIGINAL
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bj-KoQXs7v0
Wow, James got MOVES! AND, for him to be dancing like this, it could only mean one thing, The NEWS has got to be EXPLOSIVE!!! See Project Veritas Channel Because...THAT'S the dance of a man with one hell of a story to tell. Can’t wait!

James O’Keefe is busting out all his moves for the 2020 election. Promising to thrill us all this week with a new undercover video, O’Keefe took to YouTube to recreate his version of Michael Jackson’s “Thriller.” I can’t be the only one who was really surprised by his dance skills. O’Keefe hasn’t been this fun since he dressed up as a pimp to take down Democrat scam organization ACORN.

Original tweet:

Next week will be a THRILLER, I guarantee it.
Election insiders contact [email protected] pic.twitter.com/ztOfYCmObz
— James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) October 23, 2020
Keywords
childrenpresident trumpproject veritaselection 2020throwbackjabbombshellthrillerbestsellercovid-19covid19covidc19undercover journalism
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