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How REAL Whistleblowers Are Treated: Sweden Drops Charges But Assange Still Being Killed
The David Knight Show
The David Knight ShowCheckmark Icon
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11 views • November 20, 2019
Assange’s charges were dropped by Sweden but it doesn’t matter to the Feds. They’ve done this before with Ross Ulbricht (Silk Road), Schaeffer Cox, Marty Gottesfeld, etc.
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy