Is The War In Iran Legal?

Iraniana, Part 1: The Left’s Selective Outrage

* The left has spent every waking moment of the last month trying to convince the public that the Trump administration’s so-called war in Iran isn’t legal.

* But they keep running into the same problem.

* Historically, they did the same thing — on a much larger scale.

* Yes, the war is legal.

* The hysteria about it is media-driven, as part of the left’s ability to weaken DJT’s presidency.





The Daily Signal | Victor Davis Hanson (31 March 2026)

https://rumble.com/v77vhjg-obamas-7month-war-vs.-trumps-30-days-the-lefts-selective-outrage-victor-dav.html

https://youtu.be/lEGYxpr_EHY