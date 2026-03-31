Is The War In Iran Legal?

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Iraniana, Part 1: The Left’s Selective Outrage
* The left has spent every waking moment of the last month trying to convince the public that the Trump administration’s so-called war in Iran isn’t legal.
* But they keep running into the same problem.
* Historically, they did the same thing — on a much larger scale.
* Yes, the war is legal.
* The hysteria about it is media-driven, as part of the left’s ability to weaken DJT’s presidency.
The Daily Signal | Victor Davis Hanson (31 March 2026)
https://rumble.com/v77vhjg-obamas-7month-war-vs.-trumps-30-days-the-lefts-selective-outrage-victor-dav.html