"The U.S. would LOSE a war with Iran and Yemen" Fmr. U.S. Marine Scott Ritter | Redacted
Published 15 hours ago

The U.S. just gave full support to Israel to destroy what's left of Gaza. And now The White House is threatening to VETO a UN Security Council resolution that would call for a ceasefire in Gaza and set up an expedited inspection process so that people can bring aid, food, and medicine into Gaza. Former U.N. weapons inspector Scott Ritter joins us with his analysis of the coming regional war.

