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More Chaos In Shanghai -People Screaming In Despair From Their Homes Because They Have Nothing To Eat
Vigilent Citizen
Vigilent Citizen
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825 views • April 19, 2022
◾️Video (V) 1: (https://mobile.twitter.com/aliceysu/status/1511558828802068481?s=21&;t=vxlr04W5KhHKc7lEDurCtg) A drone in the sky with loudspeaker: “Please comply with the Covid restrictions. Control your soul's desire for freedom. Don't open the window and don't sing."

▪️V2 (https://www.theguardian.com/world/video/2022/apr/11/this-cannot-last-residents-in-locked-down-shanghai-scream-from-their-balconies-video): The Chinese are screaming in despair from their homes because they have nothing to eat.

▪️V3 (https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.independent.co.uk/tv/news/shanghai-covid-lockdown-looting-riots-b2055351.html%3Famp). Starving Chinese storm the supermarkets.

▪️V4 (https://en.protothema.gr/chinese-people-kneeling-in-the-streets-to-get-their-vaccination-passes-scanned-video/). People kneel in a row in China to have their QR code scanned.

▪️V5 & V6 (https://www.9news.com.au/world/covid-19-china-worker-beats-dog-to-death-in-shanghai-after-owner-tests-positive/525502f7-eeae -4f7b-be80-d4c1ea1393e0). Animals and pets are "confiscated".

▪️V7 (https://www.derstandard.at/story/2000134853263/chinas-mega-metropole-shanghai-in-der-zero-covid-falle). People despair in the quarantine camps.

▪️V8 (https://www.spiegel.de/ausland/brutales-lockdown-regime-in-shanghai-schlaegertrupps-in-seuchenmontur-a-486096b4-14f0-4e7b-99ee-fa17b4966970). 'Health workers' beat up man who broke lockdown rules

▪️V9 (https://www.spiegel.de/ausland/brutales-lockdown-regime-in-shanghai-schlaegertrupps-in-seuchenmontur-a-486096b4-14f0-4e7b-99ee-fa17b4966970). Spiegel confirms some of the videos shown.

👹 If one still seriously claim that all this is to "protect the population" after all the sadism shown, one really can't be helped anymore.
Keywords
healthfreedomvaccinesbig pharmasciencecdcchinapatriotwhopandemicchaosshanghaivirussecret societybill gatesstarvationmedical tyrannydepopulation agendagovernment corruptionbiowarfarecoronamedia liescovid 19
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