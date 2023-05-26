IRANIAN REVOLUTIONARY GUARD IN USA? KOSOVO-SERBIA FIGHTING ERUPTS WILL BALKAN UNREST TRIGGER WW3?

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWEST CHANNEL HEEARTS OMMM! https://www.youtube.com/@heeartsommm1934 For truly uplifting energies & frequencies in these times! To Set Up An Appointment for Energy Work (A Combination Of Reiki, Qigong, & Pranic Healing & others)-Vedic Astrological Charts-Spritual Coaching-Negative Entity Clearing-Connecting To Spirit Guides-Guardian Angels-Loved Ones That Passed On-Tarot Readings-Wellness Coaching (Diet, Nutrition, Meditation, Mantras, Qigong) Please Email Us At [email protected] Check Out Our Reviews & Website https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com/ Build Your Health With High Quality Supplements & Help Support EEARTS With Medicinal Foods! https://mfoods.shop/eea We Operate On A Donation Basis Through Ko-fi https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T Please Subscribe to our Channels EEARTS https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg Evolutionary Energy Arts https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1BwLPKKXBgReBnimOX6JA/ Rumble https://rumble.com/user/EEARTS Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eearts Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/G0fICtrwpdKp/ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/L98QhpY6aNjt/ For As Little As $1 Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts Buy the channel a coffee 😊 https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T indigoandether Hand-made items infused with Reiki energy! https://www.etsy.com/shop/indigoandether/?etsrc=sdt Thank you so much for your support! https://infiniteunknown.net/2016/02/12/the-prophecies-of-alois-irlmaier-the-roadmap-to-ww3-the-3-days-of-darkness-worse-than-ww3/ https://pledgetimes.com/did-seer-alois-irlmaier-predict-world-war-iii/ https://www.alamongordo.com/prophecies_of_Alois_Irlmaier.html https://twitter.com/zerohedge/status/1661810651424063492?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1661810651424063492%7Ctwgr%5E84ee92360a349b8e654110a0f3bfc35fc7e57025%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.godlikeproductions.com%2Fforum1%2Fmessage5441146%2Fpg1 https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2023/may/25/more-than-5000-new-species-discovered-in-pacific-deep-sea-mining-hotspot https://twitter.com/buitengebieden/status/1662149568056762368 https://twitter.com/SenseReceptor/status/1662157299467550739 https://abcnews.go.com/International/wireStory/strong-earthquake-shakes-eastern-japan-tsunami-warning-99623660 https://watchers.news/2023/05/26/extreme-rainfall-in-southern-spain-a-century-record-broken-massive-disruptions-reported/ https://watchers.news/2023/05/26/severe-flooding-in-southern-italy-results-in-1-fatality-extensive-damage/ https://watchers.news/2023/05/26/deadly-flash-floods-hit-nine-provinces-in-algeria/ https://www.sott.net/article/480636-At-least-six-killed-100-homes-destroyed-in-Afghan-flood https://www.news.com.au/technology/environment/more-than-2100-homes-without-power-as-huge-storm-hits-newcastle/news-story/04753b2aaffabc009d52f9e6d5a6c0e0 https://ticotimes.net/2023/05/26/powerful-eruption-rocks-costa-ricas-rincon-de-la-vieja-volcano https://twitter.com/AShipleyWX/status/1662178398637023232 https://twitter.com/ABC/status/1662197843786887170 https://twitter.com/Terror_Alarm/status/1662087553078419458?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw https://twitter.com/Mahmood88239370/status/1662186418402361344 https://twitter.com/RT_com/status/1662085428298805250?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1662085428298805250%7Ctwgr%5E54239b20d0ed7266c2da37126a39fffa5efe2359%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.godlikeproductions.com%2Fforum1%2Fmessage5441705%2Fpg1 https://twitter.com/WarMonitors/status/1662140132034592788 https://twitter.com/InsiderNewsKe/status/1662139180984549380 https://twitter.com/Spriter99880/status/1662082398438268928?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1662082398438268928%7Ctwgr%5E54239b20d0ed7266c2da37126a39fffa5efe2359%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.godlikeproductions.com%2Fforum1%2Fmessage5441705%2Fpg1

