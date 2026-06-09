Tribulation at the end of 2026

Create account, post a question here: godlovesus.xyz. When i answer the question "Video-2" will be available. End Times Biblical Prophecy is not intended to be completely decoded by one person. I need help, please help me find errors in my logic, or to help you to understand my model, so then we can, all of us, further decode Daniel and Revelation.





Here are some background video to help understand this video:





Yuri Alexandrovich Bezmenov (alias: Tomas David Schuman), soviet defector:

https://www.brighteon.com/b730ba38-28f6-479c-963d-b27b69051517





Bob's Martial Law Vision Prophecy

https://www.brighteon.com/88be099f-f970-41d5-8f8e-25207a1b68fe





Earth DisasterCycle: Magnetic Pole Shift

https://www.brighteon.com/3cf4123e-ab6b-464f-9d0c-23691249bbff





Immanuel Velikovsky 1

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YpWkpfgYIE8





Immanuel Velikovsky 2

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-lchoZAI_64





tribulation at the of 2026 lewis mccoy duane duanem duanemc duanemcc duanemccoy2301 channels brighteon substack rumble youtube end times biblical prophecy revelation 70 weeks daniel







