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Pfizer scientists hidden camera - ProjectVeritas.com
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82 views • October 30, 2021
Remember from world war 2, "loose lips sink ships" ..... well its like what happened when the Allied forces were able to get the enigma machine, using hot women to get Nazi men to tell secrets ..... "the truth will set you free".
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