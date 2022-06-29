Biden's America Has Me Blackpilled

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The one thing the Biden administration does best is lie to our faces on a daily basis. From blaming Russia for our food shortages and gas prices to saying that “America is in a stronger economic position” than ever before, this administration can pretend America is doing fine, but we can all see the reality with our own two eyes.
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