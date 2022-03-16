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Representative "Rim Job" Ousted: Graphic Texts, Congressman Affair With Isis Bride
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61 views • March 16, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
Despite the loss in the 2022 Texas Primary, some good news prevailed – perverted poser Republican, Van Taylor resigned. Cullen McCue joined the Stew Peters Show Tuesday to expose in depth details of Taylor’s devious voting record, his support for the J6 witch-hunt, and more. McCue warned about the lies of the press, their compliance, and the dangers of “Republicans” like Taylor.
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vxhubp-representative-rim-job-ousted-graphic-texts-congressman-affair-with-isis-br.html
Despite the loss in the 2022 Texas Primary, some good news prevailed – perverted poser Republican, Van Taylor resigned. Cullen McCue joined the Stew Peters Show Tuesday to expose in depth details of Taylor’s devious voting record, his support for the J6 witch-hunt, and more. McCue warned about the lies of the press, their compliance, and the dangers of “Republicans” like Taylor.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: www.zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vxhubp-representative-rim-job-ousted-graphic-texts-congressman-affair-with-isis-br.html
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