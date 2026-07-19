Reflecting on my life during the Sunset of my life. Thank you for touching my heart along the way.





Sunset

Gail Carson

2026 Gail Carson Publishing





100% My concept, story, idea, arrangement, direction, style, video production, original lyrics, and AI voice/music





verse



Another sunrise, it's gonna be, a beautiful day



It's the little things I treasure, I savor, I celebrate



A hot cup of coffee, dash of vanilla, cocoa and cream



Looking for the blessings, another sunrise, will bring





chorus



Reflecting on the beauty, of the sunset, of my life



I have less days in front of me, than the days, I've left behind



Grateful for the memories, playing full color, in my mind



Mostly Grateful for the people, who's hearts, have touched mine



I'm Grateful for all the people, who's hearts, have touched mine





verse

Time is changing me, in many, subtle ways



Lines of experience, decorate my eyes, and my face



At least the creases, trace the many times, I've smiled



The grey hair, is wisdom, earned along every mile





chorus



Reflecting on the beauty, of the sunset, of my life



I have less days in front of me, than the days, I've left behind



Grateful for the memories, playing full color, in my mind



Mostly Grateful for the people, who's hearts, have touched mine



I'm Grateful for all the people, who's hearts, have touched mine





Bridge



I can't stop the circus, I cant stop, the fire



I can't change the world, back to a more, peaceful time



I won't waste my energy, being disappointed, or outraged



I won't dwell too long, on the things, I cannot change





chorus



Reflecting on the beauty, of the sunset, of my life



I have less days in front of me, than the days, I've left behind



Grateful for the memories, playing full color, in my mind



Mostly Grateful for the people, who's hearts, have touched mine



I'm Grateful for all the people,



who's hearts



have touched mine