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Reflecting on my life during the Sunset of my life. Thank you for touching my heart along the way.
Sunset
Gail Carson
2026 Gail Carson Publishing
100% My concept, story, idea, arrangement, direction, style, video production, original lyrics, and AI voice/music
verse
Another sunrise, it's gonna be, a beautiful day
It's the little things I treasure, I savor, I celebrate
A hot cup of coffee, dash of vanilla, cocoa and cream
Looking for the blessings, another sunrise, will bring
chorus
Reflecting on the beauty, of the sunset, of my life
I have less days in front of me, than the days, I've left behind
Grateful for the memories, playing full color, in my mind
Mostly Grateful for the people, who's hearts, have touched mine
I'm Grateful for all the people, who's hearts, have touched mine
verse
Time is changing me, in many, subtle ways
Lines of experience, decorate my eyes, and my face
At least the creases, trace the many times, I've smiled
The grey hair, is wisdom, earned along every mile
chorus
Reflecting on the beauty, of the sunset, of my life
I have less days in front of me, than the days, I've left behind
Grateful for the memories, playing full color, in my mind
Mostly Grateful for the people, who's hearts, have touched mine
I'm Grateful for all the people, who's hearts, have touched mine
Bridge
I can't stop the circus, I cant stop, the fire
I can't change the world, back to a more, peaceful time
I won't waste my energy, being disappointed, or outraged
I won't dwell too long, on the things, I cannot change
chorus
Reflecting on the beauty, of the sunset, of my life
I have less days in front of me, than the days, I've left behind
Grateful for the memories, playing full color, in my mind
Mostly Grateful for the people, who's hearts, have touched mine
I'm Grateful for all the people,
who's hearts
have touched mine