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Sunset - Gail Carson
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Reflecting on my life during the Sunset of my life. Thank you for touching my heart along the way.


Sunset
Gail Carson
2026 Gail Carson Publishing


100% My concept, story, idea, arrangement, direction, style, video production, original lyrics, and AI voice/music


verse

Another sunrise, it's gonna be, a beautiful day

It's the little things I treasure, I savor, I celebrate

A hot cup of coffee, dash of vanilla, cocoa and cream

Looking for the blessings, another sunrise, will bring


chorus

Reflecting on the beauty, of the sunset, of my life

I have less days in front of me, than the days, I've left behind

Grateful for the memories, playing full color, in my mind

Mostly Grateful for the people, who's hearts, have touched mine

I'm Grateful for all the people, who's hearts, have touched mine


verse
Time is changing me, in many, subtle ways

Lines of experience, decorate my eyes, and my face

At least the creases, trace the many times, I've smiled

The grey hair, is wisdom, earned along every mile


chorus

Reflecting on the beauty, of the sunset, of my life

I have less days in front of me, than the days, I've left behind

Grateful for the memories, playing full color, in my mind

Mostly Grateful for the people, who's hearts, have touched mine

I'm Grateful for all the people, who's hearts, have touched mine


Bridge

I can't stop the circus, I cant stop, the fire

I can't change the world, back to a more, peaceful time

I won't waste my energy, being disappointed, or outraged

I won't dwell too long, on the things, I cannot change


chorus

Reflecting on the beauty, of the sunset, of my life

I have less days in front of me, than the days, I've left behind

Grateful for the memories, playing full color, in my mind

Mostly Grateful for the people, who's hearts, have touched mine

I'm Grateful for all the people,

who's hearts 

have touched mine

Keywords
aginggratitudeballadfolkreflectionheartfelt
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