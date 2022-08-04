Joe Biden Has NO Supporters - The Streets TURN On Biden, Want TRUMP BACK

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Polls get it WRONG all of the time and they generally skew to the left, anyway. That's why we take to the streets and ask the opinions of normal everyday Americans.
Today, we highlight Shane Ginsberg's viral videos - asking the important questions and getting real answers.
Follow Shane on Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/shaneyyricch/