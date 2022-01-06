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Senior Superintendent Police Mr Mohammad Imtiaz Dies In Front Of Camera After Getting The Vax
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238 views • January 06, 2022
Senior Suprintendent police Mr Mohammad Imtiaz who was fit & healthy died of heart attack soon after Covid vaxx in Pakistan. He is seen falling in a video after Covid vaxx.
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