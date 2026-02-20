Brian & Tony Bernardo Discuss Tumbler Ridge

BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Tony Bernardo Elected President of the World Forum on Shooting Activities


CSSA congratulates Tony Bernardo on his election as President of the World Forum on Shooting Activities (WFSA).


Tony’s expertise on firearms and firearms legislation makes him the natural choice to lead The World Forum on Shooting Activities.


It’s also the next logical step in Tony Bernardo’s evolution as a leader in the firearms community in Canada and on the world stage, as exemplified by this quote from MP Bob Zimmer.


“Every time good firearms legislation comes out of the House of Commons, [Tony Bernardo and] CSSA is behind it. Every time bad firearms legislation comes out of the House of Commons, [Tony Bernardo and] CSSA is in front of it.”

WHAT IS THE WFSA?


The WFSA, through its member organizations, represents over 100 million sport shooters worldwide. Their primary goal is to promote and preserve hunting and sport shooting – the same goals Tony Bernardo has worked so hard to accomplish in Canada with the CSSA.


Founded in 1996, the WFSA is an official United Nations Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) recognized by the Economic and Social Council of the UN General Assembly.

WHY IS THE WFSA IMPORTANT FOR CANADIANS


Canada’s approach to firearms doesn’t occur in a vacuum. Justin Trudeau and his Liberal government leaned heavily on United Nations initiatives for his attack on licensed firearms owners.


You already know CSSA keeps you informed about legislative changes coming to Canada and, when we have a federal government not actively committed to our destruction, CSSA works with that government to ensure good legislation for gun owners comes out of Parliament.


WFSA does the same thing world-wide.


The WFSA attends every major UN conference affecting hunting or sport shooting and ensures its member organizations are kept informed.


With Tony Bernardo at the helm of The World Forum on Shooting Activities, he is able to serve Canadian firearms owners at a depth that simply isn’t possible any other way.


Congratulations, Tony Bernardo. We can’t wait to see what amazing things you accomplish next!


https://cssa-cila.org/tony-bernardo-elected-president-of-the-world-forum-on-shooting-activities/




Keywords
gun rightsdonald trumpelon muskconservative politicsgun lawsbrian lovigconservative newsright wing newsrightwing politicsconservative views
